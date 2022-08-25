Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.09

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.09 and traded as high as C$34.34. Bombardier shares last traded at C$33.40, with a volume of 6,553 shares changing hands.
Bombardier Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -7.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.99.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.
