Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth $55,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.58 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.