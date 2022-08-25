Boston Family Office LLC Has $877,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $58.29 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

