Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.84. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

See Also

