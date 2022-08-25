Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,675 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 11.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,399 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after buying an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Splunk Trading Down 11.4 %

SPLK opened at $97.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $112.68.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

