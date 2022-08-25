Boston Family Office LLC Raises Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $375.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.62 and a 200-day moving average of $317.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

