Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

