Boston Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,465,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,030,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,436,000 after buying an additional 80,471 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX opened at $234.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

