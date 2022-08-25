Boston Family Office LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $89.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

