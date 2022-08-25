Boston Family Office LLC Sells 851 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fortive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $66.31 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

