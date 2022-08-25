Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 651.1% from the July 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,251. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.
About Bouygues
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bouygues (BOUYY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.