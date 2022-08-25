Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 651.1% from the July 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOUYY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,251. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

