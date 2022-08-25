BOX (NYSE:BOX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.
BOX Price Performance
Shares of BOX opened at $29.26 on Thursday. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.
Insider Transactions at BOX
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.