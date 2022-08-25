Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 1,808 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NEE stock opened at $88.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

