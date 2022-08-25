Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 5,107 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.85. The company has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

