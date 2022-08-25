Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $712,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

