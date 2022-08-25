Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $1.30 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $82.67 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.89.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

