Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $1.30 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Boston Properties Trading Down 0.9 %
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $143.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.