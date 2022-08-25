Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,986,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,683,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $48.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

