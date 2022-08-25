Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 1,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

