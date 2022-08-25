Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,168,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 675,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

