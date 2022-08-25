Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

