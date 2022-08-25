Breakline Capital LLC Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Ciena comprises approximately 3.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Ciena Stock Up 2.2 %

CIEN stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,597. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,258. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

