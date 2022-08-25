Breiter Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,378 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

NYSE:T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,900,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

