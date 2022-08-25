Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 50,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.32. 1,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,597. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

