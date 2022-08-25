Breiter Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $60,107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,124,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,736. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

