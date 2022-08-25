Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,320. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $38.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:FJUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.