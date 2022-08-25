Breiter Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.00. 16,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,408. The company has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.