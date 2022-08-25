Breiter Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,776 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

LIT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.27. 20,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,862. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

