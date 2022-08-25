Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $56,242.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

