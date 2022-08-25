Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,155,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,130 shares during the quarter. Bright Health Group makes up 3.5% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Health Group were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BHG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.68. 14,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,571. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $10.53.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

