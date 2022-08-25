British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,020 ($48.57).

BATS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,447 ($41.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,450.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,421.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,356.39. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,645 ($44.04).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

