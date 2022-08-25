Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Up 250.0% in August

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Broad Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

BRAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 87,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,078. Broad Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broad Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

