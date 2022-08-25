Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Price Target at $79.00

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

