Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) PT at $21.00

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $745.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.66.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,020,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 6,539,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 1,937,146 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 22.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,696,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after buying an additional 686,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 266,072 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

