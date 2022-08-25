Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Harbor Custom Development in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Harbor Custom Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

HCDI stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

Insider Activity at Harbor Custom Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Harbor Custom Development as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 3,800 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $57,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Harbor Custom Development

(Get Rating)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.