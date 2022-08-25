Brokers Issue Forecasts for Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Harbor Custom Development in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Harbor Custom Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.
Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance
HCDI stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Harbor Custom Development has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development
Insider Activity at Harbor Custom Development
In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 3,800 shares of Harbor Custom Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $57,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Harbor Custom Development
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
