Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$29.45 and last traded at C$29.47. 21,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 68,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.52.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

