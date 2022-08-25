Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BCUCY stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

