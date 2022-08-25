Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) is Bleichroeder LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Brunswick comprises 9.0% of Bleichroeder LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned approximately 0.82% of Brunswick worth $50,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.98. 5,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,185. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $105.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

