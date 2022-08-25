Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 7.4 %

BURL stock traded down $12.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.54. 92,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,289. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $351.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day moving average is $180.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.