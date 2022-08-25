Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock traded down $13.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,289. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $351.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

