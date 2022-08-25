Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.36-0.66 EPS.
Shares of BURL stock traded down $13.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 97,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,289. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $351.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.24.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
