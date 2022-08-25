Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 1,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

BZZUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.00 ($18.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

