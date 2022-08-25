BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the July 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYDDY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.01. The stock had a trading volume of 274,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,747. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

