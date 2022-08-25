C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 1,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 281,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

