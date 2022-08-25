C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.45. 1,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 281,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CCCC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
