Caleres, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Caleres in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE:CAL opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. Caleres has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $924.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 60.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,163 shares of company stock worth $2,587,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

