Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 6.6%

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.83. 12,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Caleres Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Caleres

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $979,402.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 34,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,045,429.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,381.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,449. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading

