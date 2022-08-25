CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.1% of CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. 1,541,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,116,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $264.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

