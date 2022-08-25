Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 6%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.42 and last traded at $61.55. 5,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 592,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

