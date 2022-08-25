Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stake Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,239 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $505,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 599,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

