Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cambium Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

