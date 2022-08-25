Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $39.15.
Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cambium Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cambium Networks (CMBM)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.