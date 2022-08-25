Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 191,274 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,274 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $78,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,457,000 after acquiring an additional 112,281 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,536. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

