Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $72,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

